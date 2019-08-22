Limelight Networks (LLNW) Holder Cannell Capital Boosted Holding by $6.90 Million as Share Price Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Goodman Financial Lowered Its Position by $309,720

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 302,382 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Associates invested in 384,256 shares. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 210 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.82% or 4,814 shares. 1,748 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 568 shares. Madrona Fin Serv Ltd Llc reported 198 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 12,810 shares. 11,300 are owned by Selz Capital Limited Com. First Savings Bank Trust holds 160 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 6.99% or 7,037 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 60,868 are owned by Foxhaven Asset Management L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 223,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 11,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.11% or 87,517 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). D E Shaw holds 103,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Washington holds 2.72% or 1.66M shares. Cannell Lc reported 2.80M shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 138,111 shares in its portfolio. 111,684 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. 67,435 were reported by Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 1.54M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. On Wednesday, July 24 the insider Malhotra Sajid bought $45,600.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).