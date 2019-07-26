Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.59 N/A -0.01 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.86 N/A 0.63 52.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Yelp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Yelp Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Limelight Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Yelp Inc. which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Limelight Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Limelight Networks Inc. and Yelp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33

Competitively Yelp Inc. has an average price target of $42.86, with potential upside of 21.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Limelight Networks Inc. and Yelp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. -4.01% -6.06% -3.04% -22.43% -45.54% 22.65% Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. has 22.65% stronger performance while Yelp Inc. has -5.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.