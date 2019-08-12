Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 21 4.31 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Limelight Networks Inc. and Cardlytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cardlytics Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Cardlytics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Limelight Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Limelight Networks Inc. and Cardlytics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cardlytics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.33, with potential upside of 5.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Cardlytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. was less bullish than Cardlytics Inc.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.