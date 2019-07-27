Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.59 N/A -0.01 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 675.5% -109.9%

Volatility & Risk

Limelight Networks Inc. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Remark Holdings Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Limelight Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Remark Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Limelight Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Remark Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 772.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Limelight Networks Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71% and 21.6%. About 5.5% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.3% are Remark Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. -4.01% -6.06% -3.04% -22.43% -45.54% 22.65% Remark Holdings Inc. -13.87% -7.09% -40.7% -68.36% -77.8% -2.48%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. has 22.65% stronger performance while Remark Holdings Inc. has -2.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Limelight Networks Inc. beats Remark Holdings Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.