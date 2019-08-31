Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.20 0.00 Points International Ltd. 12 0.39 N/A 0.51 23.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Limelight Networks Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Points International Ltd.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. Its rival Points International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Limelight Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Limelight Networks Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Points International Ltd. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 78.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Limelight Networks Inc. and Points International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 0.6% respectively. Limelight Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Points International Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Points International Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.