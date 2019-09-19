Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Limelight Networks Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Limelight Networks Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.10% -10.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Limelight Networks Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 102.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Limelight Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Limelight Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Limelight Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Limelight Networks Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limelight Networks Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Limelight Networks Inc. has a beta of 2.01 and its 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Limelight Networks Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Limelight Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.