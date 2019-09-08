Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Both Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) and The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) are each other’s competitor in the Heavy Construction industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. 8 0.07 N/A 0.35 25.08 The Goldfield Corporation 2 0.36 N/A 0.18 13.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Limbach Holdings Inc. and The Goldfield Corporation. The Goldfield Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Limbach Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Limbach Holdings Inc. and The Goldfield Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 1.1% The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Limbach Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Goldfield Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Limbach Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Goldfield Corporation are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Goldfield Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Limbach Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.4% of The Goldfield Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 9.22% are The Goldfield Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.23% -0.89% 0.11% 57.17% -20.71% 141.3% The Goldfield Corporation 3.07% 3.52% -2.89% -13.6% -51.04% 3.98%

For the past year Limbach Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Goldfield Corporation

Summary

Limbach Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Goldfield Corporation.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.