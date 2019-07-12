Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) EPS Estimated At $0.19; DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. LMB’s profit would be $1.45 million giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Limbach Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 32,235 shares traded. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) has declined 34.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $452.5 MLN, COMPARED WITH $461.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN – $24 MLN; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Limbach Holdings Announces Appointment of Laurel Krzeminski to the Company’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MLN GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 10.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 28, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MLN TO $540 MLN

DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 73 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced their holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.82 million shares, down from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding DXP Enterprises Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 35 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 84,658 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises Appoints Gene Padgett Chief Accounting Officer; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $285.9M, EST. $271.5M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $595.85 million. It operates through three divisions: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Analysts await DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. DXPE’s profit will be $12.14 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by DXP Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.50% EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.14 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 53,333 shares. The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 116,080 shares.

