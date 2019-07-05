Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Comparing side by side

Both Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) are each other’s competitor in the Heavy Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach Holdings Inc. 7 0.12 N/A -0.53 0.00 Argan Inc. 45 1.62 N/A 3.32 14.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Limbach Holdings Inc. and Argan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -1.7% Argan Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Limbach Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Argan Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Argan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.5% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Argan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Limbach Holdings Inc. -5.4% 10.47% 52.41% -1.32% -34.32% 123.64% Argan Inc. 1.6% -4.1% 2.93% 9.57% 25.57% 29.25%

For the past year Limbach Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Argan Inc.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats Limbach Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.