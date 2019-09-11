Lilly Endowment Trimmed Stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by $155.45 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Raised Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $332,112 as Market Value Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 4.67M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 1.85 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 3, Form 4, and Form 5; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares to 125,175 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,610 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,728 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 50.12 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 330,370 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Blb&B Advsrs Lc reported 58,683 shares stake. Cornerstone invested in 1.67% or 152,245 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 12.44 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 4,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 367,594 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. 52,027 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 8,568 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 43,804 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Commerce reported 0.19% stake. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 125,203 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Guardian Trust holds 0.99% or 574,870 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,176 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.88% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2.97M shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 2,908 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Franklin Resource accumulated 8.22 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 44,079 shares. Westover Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,685 shares. Rockland owns 0.6% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 43,301 shares. Barr E S holds 2,212 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.