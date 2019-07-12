Lilly Endowment Lowered Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Position by $155.45 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Position Has Boosted by Tekne Capital Management Llc

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 24.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 4.54 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 394,241 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 638,734 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Dalal Street reported 1.70M shares. Natixis invested in 72,358 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 37,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.14% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management holds 0.15% or 379,178 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.18M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 366,457 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 500 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 13,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Raymond James invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 3.39 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc owns 94,098 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 18.31 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.