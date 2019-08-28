Lilly Endowment Has Lowered Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stake by $155.45 Million as Stock Declined; Tekne Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12 million, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.71 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank reported 1.64 million shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Ltd Com stated it has 3.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Invest owns 3,254 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.3% or 8.92M shares. Hilltop Inc reported 10,130 shares. Glynn Capital Management Ltd invested in 242,839 shares or 7.49% of the stock. Tekne Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8.58% or 198,680 shares in its portfolio. 99,790 are held by Academy Cap Management Inc Tx. Srb owns 4,411 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Investors Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,538 shares. Stanley has invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.46% or 35,542 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 56,519 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.