Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shares Declined While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Position by $477,400; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $5.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 6,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 2.35M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 19,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 35,384 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43M, down from 54,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54 million shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 1.78 million shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 169,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Monday, July 15 Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 185 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $319.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 9,149 shares to 59,958 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

