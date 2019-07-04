Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake Held by South Street Advisors Llc; Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose While Redwood Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 2.58M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $195,315 were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 38,120 shares. Brown Advisory owns 98,407 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,686 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 28,475 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 30,644 shares. 83,819 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Farmers Bankshares holds 0.42% or 5,894 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,110 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP has 11,947 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 140,475 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 0.28% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Eagle Asset Inc owns 16,616 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation holds 919,585 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,728 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Korea Invest has 781,685 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Corporation holds 1.92M shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 85,260 shares. Rbo And Co Ltd Com has 101,014 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 853,328 shares. Oxbow Advsr Llc invested in 0.04% or 3,290 shares. The New York-based Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fort Washington Investment Oh has 0.22% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 24,391 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,769 shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.58% stake. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 46,821 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.02% or 19,755 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 5.51 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 834 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $396.02 million for 35.16 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 85,641 shares to 235,170 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.