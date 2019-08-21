Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed by $503,100 Its Stake; Zendesk (ZEN) Holding Upped by Fil Ltd

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 198.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 232,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 350,124 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.76M, up from 117,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System analyzed 3,900 shares as the company's stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 45,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.97. About 1.05 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Scotland Gp Plc owns 5,261 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 11,246 shares. John G Ullman And Associates holds 0.09% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. 120,485 are owned by Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 35,828 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 20,749 shares. 16,099 were accumulated by Zeke Advsr Limited Company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 26,515 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,075 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 890,227 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communications accumulated 0.07% or 2,384 shares. Transamerica Finance Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 8 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

