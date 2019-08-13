Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined; Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 2.54M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 3, Form 4, and Form 5; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Incorporated holds 0.74% or 89,892 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 8.15 million shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs has 0.43% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 4,948 are held by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Shell Asset has invested 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,885 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 98,407 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 4,240 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,413 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Liability has 2,060 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 35,954 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 78,590 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com owns 6,702 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares to 22,572 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,009 were accumulated by Steinberg Asset Mngmt. 17,645 are held by Citigroup. First Mercantile reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 28,901 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.37% or 190,401 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 34,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 2 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 20 shares. First Lp owns 11,366 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 373,940 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 139 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

