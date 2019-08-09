Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Position by $6.63 Million as Share Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 51,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 409,199 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.10 million, down from 460,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 4.74 million shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $25.11 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $58.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

