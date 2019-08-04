Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed by $535,350 Its Holding; Tig Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) by $677,600

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 9,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36M shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 2.28M shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX – UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares to 373,280 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc reported 36,925 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv stated it has 1.86% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Cap Gp invested in 2.26% or 84,901 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 47,132 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls invested 0.68% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.09% or 6,745 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 3,782 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 3.11% or 84,291 shares. Field And Main National Bank invested in 0.11% or 888 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 868 shares. Knott David M holds 300 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 66,432 shares. Amp Capital Limited, Australia-based fund reported 400,968 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Limited Partnership reported 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.03M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. Hinman Wayne A had bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider JONES GINGER M bought $229,000. 9,600 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $100,320 were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N.

