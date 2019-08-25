Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Blackhill Capital Trimmed Holding; Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stake by $677,600 as Share Value Declined

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25 million, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Will Buy ARMO Biosciences For $1.6 Bln — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 1.46M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited holds 0.38% or 535,878 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 148,779 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 85,511 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,545 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 10,321 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 3.3% or 19.94M shares. Hexavest holds 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 258,260 shares. Numerixs Techs has 0.68% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 39,234 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,000 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 98,407 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,693 were reported by Bender Robert & Assocs. Torch Wealth Management Lc holds 13,313 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cap Intll Sarl has invested 0.61% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.21% or 271,060 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital LP invested 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 45,144 shares.