Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Stillwater Investment Management Position in Facebook (FB) Cut by $302,208 as Stock Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 349,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 803,520 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.02M, up from 454,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 3.00 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica has caused trust in the organization to erode among users; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook automatically connects terrorists from around the world; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 30/05/2018 – Fox CEO James Murdoch rips Facebook as an ‘attack surface’

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 39,106 shares to 11 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,900 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A reported 37,553 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab owns 1.95% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 160,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 2.34 million shares. Essex Management Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 292 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Cap Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 472 shares. King Luther reported 37,097 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc owns 3,395 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.63% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vision Capital Mngmt invested in 7,396 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 70,510 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 3,507 were accumulated by Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Co. Crossvault Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44 million.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

