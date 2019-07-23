Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Caprock Group Cut Position by $306,375; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake Maintained by Cortina Asset Management Llc

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS)

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 44,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,264 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 552,778 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 88,601 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc invested 1.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oppenheimer & reported 0.21% stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Llc, California-based fund reported 2,149 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 801 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 19,935 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,885 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 2,191 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 1.86% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 59,288 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 9,885 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd reported 2.40M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. $25.11M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares to 14,206 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 38,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 42,316 shares to 182,044 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 382,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,457 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.