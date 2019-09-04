Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Its Position by $397,062; Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position by $19.21 Million

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 1.68M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 1.93M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 225,895 shares to 946,295 shares, valued at $132.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,319 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.