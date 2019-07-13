Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Its Stake by $383,130; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 25,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08M shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 24/04/2018 – Lilly Surprises With Strong Beat After Cutting R&D and Jobs

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Trust Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,960 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 389 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bender Robert And Assocs has 0.36% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 690 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Comerica State Bank holds 208,001 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% or 454,341 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.17% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,077 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) owns 20 shares. 26,586 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation for Empagliflozin for Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly’s (LLY) AWARD-11 trial studying higher investigational doses of Trulicity demonstrated superiority in A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Positive Results for Taltz vs. Humira in Head-to-Head Superiority Study in Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis at EULAR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. Shares for $25.11M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Gp has 2.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept holds 34,425 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or owns 0.81% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 43,477 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 122 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 30,907 are owned by Jefferies. Independent Investors Inc invested in 0.5% or 29,423 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 255,480 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.02% or 281,100 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.41M shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Ltd has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 122,823 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 121,106 shares. Paragon Mgmt holds 1.39% or 67,397 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jennison Limited Com owns 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,870 shares to 46,044 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 8,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,195 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.