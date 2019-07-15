Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Alexandria Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $769,356; Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Holder Hodges Capital Management Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 42,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 393,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 762,647 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 55,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 1.39 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lazard Asset Management Ltd stated it has 987,253 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cwm Ltd Co reported 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 16,099 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Liberty Capital Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,300 shares. Pggm owns 34,264 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,750 are owned by Amarillo Natl Bank. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt reported 23,415 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 31,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Com has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Arrow Financial Corp has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $145.17 million activity. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.39 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation for Empagliflozin for Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Guru Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “P&G’s My Black is Beautiful Platform Launches a New Haircare Line in Partnership with Sally Beauty – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sally Beauty Supply Holds More Risk Than Reward, Jefferies Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care Solutions with Exciting Product Launches – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $71.69 million for 5.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 8,879 shares to 138,098 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).