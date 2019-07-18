Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stock Price Declined While Blackhill Capital Decreased Holding; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $1.81 Million

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.00 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 04/04/2018 – Terns Pharmaceuticals Acquires Global, Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize Three NASH Assets from Lilly; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/03/2018 – MAURA DICKLER NAMED VP LATE PHASE DEVELOPMENT LILLY ONCOLOGY

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,944 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 28,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $206.05. About 400,693 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,075 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Private Tru Company Na has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bank reported 1,750 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Curbstone Fin Management Corporation reported 0.47% stake. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.24 million shares. Wade G W & reported 9,430 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 2.97 million shares stake. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 0.04% or 1,666 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,643 shares. Davis R M invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.40 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,400 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2.43M shares. Cap Guardian Trust Company invested in 0.95% or 433,050 shares. Lourd Limited Co reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Forte Cap Limited Liability Corp Adv accumulated 1.54% or 26,041 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.02% or 5,105 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 64,770 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Graham Cap Management Lp accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.11% or 11,454 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,857 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bokf Na holds 0.2% or 51,597 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Glob Investors stated it has 0.63% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.52% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 697,391 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 24,084 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 36,809 shares to 425,450 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 22,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).