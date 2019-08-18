Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Lowered Stake by $898,227 as Stock Declined; Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Holder Rbo & Co Increased Its Holding by $377,808

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 1.57 million shares traded or 69.38% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $103.40 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff & Incorporated has 7,100 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 2.80M shares. Lilly Endowment has 116.81 million shares for 100% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 465 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0.76% or 202,616 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Klingenstein Fields And Co Limited Liability Company reported 120,338 shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lourd Cap Llc holds 0.05% or 3,626 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 11,982 shares. Research Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Woodstock Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 286,299 shares. 302,800 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.