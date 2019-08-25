Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Decreased Holding by $397,062; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSI…; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,557 shares to 10,427 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. 210,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.97 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

