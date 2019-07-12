Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $769,356 as Share Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Avalon Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.77 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 22,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 952,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.67 million, down from 974,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 55,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 6.48M shares traded or 42.08% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 35,435 shares. Camarda Fincl stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The California-based Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 12,900 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 47,484 shares stake. Hartford holds 183,667 shares. Covington Investment Advisors has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wedge Cap L LP Nc stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 68,276 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 14,256 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Company invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% or 193,168 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 1.23% or 43,300 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miller Inv LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53,338 shares to 130,240 shares, valued at $49.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 134,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 182,300 shares. 587 were reported by Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 23,203 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Marietta Investment Ltd Co holds 0.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 15,571 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Twin Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.73% or 114,850 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma accumulated 5.15M shares or 0.28% of the stock. 19,813 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Parkside Bancshares Tru has 3,778 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 110 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 804 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc reported 0.08% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 64,795 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,370 shares to 28,041 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 18.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.