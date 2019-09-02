Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Position; Opus Capital Group Has Increased Aqua America (WTR) Holding by $407,952

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 43,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 37,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,460 shares. Personal Cap has 757,653 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Clearbridge owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 425 shares. Blackhill Cap accumulated 26,041 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.62M shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 14,973 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 29,800 shares. 290 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Kingfisher Llc holds 8,853 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co invested in 14,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,140 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% or 51,715 shares in its portfolio.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 41,592 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 29,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ituran Location And (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsrs has invested 1.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 8 shares. Barr E S Company reported 2,212 shares. 47,132 are held by First Midwest National Bank Tru Division. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.28% or 440,630 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested in 7,490 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.47 million shares. At Bancorporation reported 3,914 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,781 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 5,275 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Permanens Limited Partnership owns 100 shares. First Merchants has invested 1.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Crossvault Mngmt Lc holds 12,070 shares.

