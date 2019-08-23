Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Lowered Stake by $397,062; Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position Held by Frigate Ventures Lp

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 192,080 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 1.34 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Group Inc has 1,252 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy accumulated 2,425 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 119,008 were accumulated by Burney Communication. Cumberland owns 6,152 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 59,530 shares. Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,971 shares. Archford Capital Strategies owns 7,805 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 440,630 shares. Asset Management owns 103,643 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,899 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 202,600 shares or 1.83% of the stock. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Captrust Advisors has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 154,347 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 399,720 shares.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. $50,281 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.15% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 35,667 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 45,093 shares. American Insurance Tx has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Prudential Inc accumulated 153,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 65,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 29,610 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 74,392 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). 13.03 million are held by Vanguard. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 138,581 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 3,355 shares.