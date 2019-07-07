Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Holder Park National Decreased Holding by $716,208 as Stock Declined; Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Holding by $2.93 Million as Valuation Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 68,123 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,098 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 61,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $23.7 BLN TO $24.2 BLN

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is RTI Surgical (RTIX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTI Surgical beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical® to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call for February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is RTI Surgical (RTIX) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Gp Inc stated it has 1.83% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Axa holds 164,754 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company reported 0.21% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 106,619 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.44M shares. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Lc reported 6.45% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Barclays Pcl owns 243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 0% or 1.07 million shares. 10,497 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 0% or 24,730 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 137,798 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 106,983 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,714 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.54M shares. S&Co Inc reported 8,995 shares. Perkins Capital reported 20,710 shares. New York-based Nbt National Bank N A New York has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 4,140 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0% or 2,813 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 535,878 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.91 million shares. Daiwa Securities has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 41,541 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.39% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio. 362,109 are owned by Smith Asset L P. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 66,133 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 531,309 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tradewinds accumulated 0.06% or 1,345 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global S (FGD) by 17,862 shares to 290,628 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.