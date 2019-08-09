Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined; Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 1.53 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – Lilly Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 329.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 32,792 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 7,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 1.33 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 59,541 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $68.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 465,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).