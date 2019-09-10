Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Caprock Group Has Decreased Its Position by $306,375; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake Lifted by Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 2.62M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO lllustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 24/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Says Oral Semaglutide Price Will Be Competitive; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 115,146 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 102,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

