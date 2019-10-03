Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Gray Television (GTN) Holding Raised by Act Ii Management Lp

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 957,009 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 13,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 48,128 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 61,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 4.38 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 09/03/2018 – MAURA DICKLER NAMED VP LATE PHASE DEVELOPMENT LILLY ONCOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 248,120 shares. Prudential holds 188,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication invested in 10,000 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 822,753 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd holds 20,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 45,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 275,898 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 4,775 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. 13,032 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mackenzie Financial has 57,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 69,607 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 123,227 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 66 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 899,846 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.03% or 34,437 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 9,776 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resources stated it has 6.21 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 87,024 shares. Legacy Cap has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,383 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 41,943 shares to 74,565 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 34,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. On Friday, September 20 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 210,000 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 18.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.