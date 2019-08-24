Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Increased Its Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as Share Price Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 8,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.22 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.68M shares. Maverick Capital has 3.98% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 72,780 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 20,971 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 50,123 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 15.95 million shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability accumulated 13,351 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.04% or 8,892 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares to 81,515 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067 on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Lilly’s glucagon nasal powder for severe low blood sugar – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Non-Invasive Cellulite Treatments and Devices Dominating Billion Dollar Market – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.