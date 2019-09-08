Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder South Street Advisors Raised Its Stake; Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $426,075

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 26.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares to 257,661 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

