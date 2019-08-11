Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $482,976; Flowserve (FLS) Stock Rose While Bb&T Cut Position

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 19,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 30,096 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 49,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.21 million shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 35,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 39,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 21/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs invested in 0.51% or 48,618 shares. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 781,685 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,317 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv owns 1.86% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 59,288 shares. 749,069 were accumulated by First Trust Limited Partnership. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 13,276 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Company invested in 10,790 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc owns 1,750 shares. Legal And General Group Plc invested in 5.62M shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). South State invested in 28,488 shares. Vision Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.27% or 7,396 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 221,243 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability invested in 6,940 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 28,803 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 560 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 117,479 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 6,200 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 85,027 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 656 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 13,198 shares. American Grp Inc has 49,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset Management One Limited owns 86,175 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Inv accumulated 0.25% or 35,690 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,234 shares to 19,842 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VMBS) by 22,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).