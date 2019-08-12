Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; First Foundation Advisors Has Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $12.91 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 116,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 385,065 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75M, up from 268,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 2.72M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 341,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.12M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.48. About 633,135 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million worth of stock.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79,300 shares to 920,050 shares, valued at $229.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs reported 2,949 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,545 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 7,842 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.32% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wallace Cap Mgmt owns 5,416 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.4% or 72,608 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Sterling Investment Management has 0.58% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 2,908 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 8,499 shares. Capital Interest Invsts reported 16.06M shares. Welch Forbes Limited Company stated it has 134,522 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 3,406 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 75,011 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,221 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Inr Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 93 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank holds 1.28% or 41,631 shares. Zevenbergen Lc holds 6,895 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,929 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt invested in 3.95% or 216,910 shares. D L Carlson Gru has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm stated it has 1.83 million shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Hamel accumulated 15,687 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 13,360 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.08% or 14,102 shares. Rampart Investment Company Ltd Liability holds 67,606 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 84,336 were reported by Bath Savings Trust Commerce. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 93,765 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 5,413 shares to 327,375 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,659 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).