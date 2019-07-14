Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Upped Position by $9.79 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Lifted Holding by $517,422 as Stock Value Rose

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 501.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 75,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,080 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 7.08M shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

