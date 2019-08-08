Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $503,100; Cubist Systematic Strategies Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Has Lifted by $1.69 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 45,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.25M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY INTENDS TO INITIATE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN MID-2018; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 04/04/2018 – Lilly’s Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 35,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 145,861 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 110,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 2.75M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 123,076 shares to 23,135 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,939 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.