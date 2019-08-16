Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Blackhill Capital Lowered Stake; As Yy (YY) Stock Declined, Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding by $356,900

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 2.99 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin); 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47M shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares valued at $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.81% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Roanoke Asset holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 28,359 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 64,795 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 10,465 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 43,550 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.37% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Proffitt Goodson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 160 shares. Moneta Group Advisors Limited reported 92 shares. Johnson Group Inc has 5,585 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Covington owns 27,287 shares. 1,300 are owned by Mngmt Communication. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.44% or 919,585 shares. Marco Inv Management Limited Company owns 2,135 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv holds 14,970 shares.

