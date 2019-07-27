Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Shareholder American National Bank Has Cut Holding as Shares Declined; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Stake by $391,152

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

American National Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 86.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90,000, down from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Currently Reviewing Galcanezumab for Prevention of Migraine in Adults; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $25.11M. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.64% or 21,881 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 69,214 shares. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability reported 8,992 shares. Private Communication Na invested in 0.16% or 6,081 shares. Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability Com holds 34,411 shares. Asset One Limited invested in 535,878 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Res has 8.22M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 429 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Smith Moore And Communication stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 105,740 shares to 247,821 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).