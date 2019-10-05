Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake by $681,230 as Market Value Declined; As Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) Market Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 483,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 9.96M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491.50 million, down from 10.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.35% or 1.40M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Carret Asset Lc invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 12,045 shares. Uss Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 231,100 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Montag A & Assoc Inc owns 37,553 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 7,512 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Communication stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 34,437 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,745 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 1.53% or 62,182 shares. Choate Inv Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,119 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating on Eli Lilly (LLY) – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces Positive Registrational Data for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in Heavily Pretreated RET-Altered Thyroid Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 45,800 shares to 152,015 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283.