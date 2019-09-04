Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Position; As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 1.66M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.23 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares to 128,694 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).

