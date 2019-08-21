Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined While Perkins Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered by $7.28 Million Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 20,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 23,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 1.07 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: First Positive Phase 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Trial in Biomarker-Selected Population; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 186,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 3,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 2.89 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ent Financial Services stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 55,735 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd has 14,301 shares. Needham Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,093 shares. 6,200 are owned by Bellecapital Intl Ltd. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,879 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 0.01% or 2,774 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21.12 million shares. American Century Cos Incorporated owns 13.19 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.27% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Checchi Advisers Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,004 shares. Penobscot Investment Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eli Lilly (LLY) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 701,321 shares. James Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 55,499 shares. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 14,995 shares. Moreover, Department Mb State Bank N A has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Steinberg Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Axa owns 641,645 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 245,793 shares stake. West Oak Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors accumulated 379 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,545 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 13,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,483 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 0.41% or 7,550 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. $20,067 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.