Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) Stock Price Declined While Alphamark Advisors Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 57,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 180 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 710,967 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.63. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,259 shares to 320,809 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $24.44M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, September 20.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 23,059 shares to 25,348 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW).

