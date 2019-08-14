Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake Maintained by Rockland Trust Co; American Investment Services Position in Allete (ALE) Cut by $473,386

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 2,392 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 43,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 37,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 248,691 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 24/04/2018 – Lilly Surprises With Strong Beat After Cutting R&D and Jobs; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSI…; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr accumulated 7,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 2,942 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors reported 24,925 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 33,345 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 195,862 shares. Sei Invs has 172,372 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 88 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,777 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 36,994 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 3,699 shares in its portfolio. 127,207 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 4,180 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 16,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares to 69,941 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 29,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,471 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 3,000 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York reported 9,655 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 160,804 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 17,782 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset owns 19,813 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 30,519 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.39% or 1.06 million shares. 669,956 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,357 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors accumulated 389 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.22% or 205,637 shares in its portfolio. Fin Advisory Service Inc stated it has 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 157,962 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio.