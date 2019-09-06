Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Albemarle (ALB) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Position by $550,233 as Stock Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,793 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 858,642 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 51.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 40,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 37,877 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 78,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.74% or 61,908 shares. 44,692 are owned by First Trust. Liberty Cap Management Inc holds 0.15% or 2,300 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.52% or 3,000 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta invested in 1.47% or 88,052 shares. Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tobam accumulated 6,092 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 110 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Blair William Il invested in 0.21% or 271,060 shares. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 1,824 shares. 71,465 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.65% or 277,010 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Altfest L J Inc stated it has 8,095 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fmr Limited invested in 21,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 2,864 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 149 shares. Kj Harrison Prns Inc stated it has 3,500 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 5,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 15,836 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 4,890 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 2.93 million shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 154,875 shares. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 31,160 shares. Da Davidson And, Montana-based fund reported 4,230 shares. Quantitative Management Limited owns 44,500 shares.