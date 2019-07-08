Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Stock Price Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Position by $645,000; Adirondack Research & Management Holding in Gray Television (GTN) Has Lowered by $1.29 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 1.23 million shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 1.62 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 115,293 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 123,200 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 59,227 shares. Associated Banc holds 9,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.85% or 2.27 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 50,492 shares. John G Ullman Assocs has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 2,467 shares or 0.08% of the stock. London Co Of Virginia holds 0.03% or 29,034 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.21% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Capital Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.25% or 32,931 shares in its portfolio. 138,080 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. British Columbia Investment Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 262,246 shares. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.43% or 11,387 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.24M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

