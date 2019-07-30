Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.47 N/A -0.73 0.00 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Lilis Energy Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s beta is 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lilis Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lilis Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares and 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. 10.9% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has 11.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Lilis Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.